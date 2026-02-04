AMD's Shares Tumble Amid AI Uncertainties
AMD shares dropped nearly 7% in premarket trading due to weak quarterly sales and AI-related investor concerns. Despite a better-than-expected revenue forecast, analysts warned about AMD's limited AI customer base. Rival chipmakers like Nvidia and Broadcom also saw declines, reflecting broader market apprehensions about AI advancements.
AMD shares experienced a nearly 7% decline in premarket trading on Wednesday, following a lackluster quarterly sales forecast. The dip reignites investor concerns over AMD's ability to compete with AI chip leader Nvidia.
This slump coincides with a wider sell-off in global software stocks, prompted by fears that AI could replace software tools. Market jitters were further fueled by a chatbot release from AI developer Anthropic, raising questions about the productivity of AI tools and growing skepticism among investors about Big Tech's AI spending.
Nvidia shares fell 0.6%, and Broadcom slid 1.24%. Despite AMD's shares doubling in 2025, analysts noted its AI gains depend on a limited customer base. Meanwhile, Super Micro Computer's shares surged after raising revenue forecasts, indicating strong demand for AI-optimized servers and infrastructure.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- AMD
- AI
- shares
- decline
- quarterly sales
- Nvidia
- chipmakers
- investors
- demand
- sales forecast
ALSO READ
Nvidia CEO Dismisses AI Replacing Software as 'Illogical'
Market Surge: Memory Chipmakers Lead Wall Street Rebound
'People's dad' Jensen Huang praises, pushes Nvidia suppliers on mobbed Taiwan visit
UPDATE 2-Nvidia's plan to invest up to $100 billion in OpenAI has stalled, WSJ reports
Nvidia CEO Huang denies he is unhappy with OpenAI, says 'huge' investment planned