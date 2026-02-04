AI Impact Summit Enhances Security with QR Code Passes

The upcoming India Artificial Intelligence Impact Summit in New Delhi is set to feature cutting-edge security measures, as attendees will use QR-coded passes for entry verification, event officials announced on Wednesday.

To efficiently manage the influx of high-profile attendees and ensure smooth operations, the Delhi Police have developed an extensive security and traffic management plan. Important dignitaries, including 15 heads of state and over 100 CEOs, are expected to attend the summit, scheduled to take place from February 16 to 20.

To facilitate the seamless flow of traffic, a dedicated cell has been established for the summit, and strategic parking facilities have been arranged. Unlike past major events, such as the G20 Summit, this summit will not impose extreme travel or access restrictions, allowing regular activities to continue unimpeded.

