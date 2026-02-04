Left Menu

AI Impact Summit Enhances Security with QR Code Passes

The India Artificial Intelligence Impact Summit in Delhi will feature tech-driven security, with QR-coded passes for attendee authentication. The Delhi Police are implementing extensive security measures to ensure a smooth event for dignitaries and minimize inconvenience for regular commuters. Approximately 15 heads of state and over 100 CEOs are expected to attend.

Updated: 04-02-2026 17:28 IST
The upcoming India Artificial Intelligence Impact Summit in New Delhi is set to feature cutting-edge security measures, as attendees will use QR-coded passes for entry verification, event officials announced on Wednesday.

To efficiently manage the influx of high-profile attendees and ensure smooth operations, the Delhi Police have developed an extensive security and traffic management plan. Important dignitaries, including 15 heads of state and over 100 CEOs, are expected to attend the summit, scheduled to take place from February 16 to 20.

To facilitate the seamless flow of traffic, a dedicated cell has been established for the summit, and strategic parking facilities have been arranged. Unlike past major events, such as the G20 Summit, this summit will not impose extreme travel or access restrictions, allowing regular activities to continue unimpeded.

