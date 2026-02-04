Sci-Fi Skies: From Artemis Delays to Space Merger Dreams
NASA delays the Artemis II moon mission to March due to fueling issues, while Elon Musk's SpaceX and xAI merge in a $1.25 trillion deal. The concept of AI data centers in space garners interest, but Amazon's AWS CEO believes they're far from reality amid rising U.S. space stocks.
NASA has delayed the Artemis II mission to March after launching issues arose with the Space Launch System rocket. The delay was due to a liquid hydrogen leak, affecting the moon mission intended to send astronauts around the lunar orbit.
Meanwhile, Elon Musk announced a merger valuing SpaceX and xAI at $1.25 trillion, a move that has boosted U.S. space stocks. Musk envisions deploying AI compute in space, merging sci-fi dreams with real-world technology, though Amazon's AWS remains skeptical about the near-term feasibility.
Despite AWS's skepticism, the increasing demand for AI capabilities is steering cloud firms to consider space as a potential arena. Amidst these advancements, Germany plans a military space spending surge, focusing on satellites and defense systems in orbit to counter global threats.
(With inputs from agencies.)
