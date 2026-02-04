Left Menu

Sci-Fi Skies: From Artemis Delays to Space Merger Dreams

NASA delays the Artemis II moon mission to March due to fueling issues, while Elon Musk's SpaceX and xAI merge in a $1.25 trillion deal. The concept of AI data centers in space garners interest, but Amazon's AWS CEO believes they're far from reality amid rising U.S. space stocks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2026 18:36 IST | Created: 04-02-2026 18:36 IST
Sci-Fi Skies: From Artemis Delays to Space Merger Dreams
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

NASA has delayed the Artemis II mission to March after launching issues arose with the Space Launch System rocket. The delay was due to a liquid hydrogen leak, affecting the moon mission intended to send astronauts around the lunar orbit.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk announced a merger valuing SpaceX and xAI at $1.25 trillion, a move that has boosted U.S. space stocks. Musk envisions deploying AI compute in space, merging sci-fi dreams with real-world technology, though Amazon's AWS remains skeptical about the near-term feasibility.

Despite AWS's skepticism, the increasing demand for AI capabilities is steering cloud firms to consider space as a potential arena. Amidst these advancements, Germany plans a military space spending surge, focusing on satellites and defense systems in orbit to counter global threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Y Khemchand Singh Sworn in as Manipur Chief Minister Amid Ethnic Tensions

Y Khemchand Singh Sworn in as Manipur Chief Minister Amid Ethnic Tensions

 India
2
Karnataka Assembly Demands Reinstatement of MGNREGA Amidst Political Clash

Karnataka Assembly Demands Reinstatement of MGNREGA Amidst Political Clash

 India
3
Dalit MPs Seek Action Against Opposition for Insult in Lok Sabha

Dalit MPs Seek Action Against Opposition for Insult in Lok Sabha

 India
4
IndiGo Under CCI Scrutiny: Unfair Practices Unveiled

IndiGo Under CCI Scrutiny: Unfair Practices Unveiled

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI literacy gaps threaten responsible and sustainable AI use

Blockchain electronic voting faces major legal and usability barriers

Wearable and implantable sensors drive shift toward continuous health monitoring

AI companion chatbots may ease loneliness for autistic users but carry ethical risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026