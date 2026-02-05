Market Turbulence as Alphabet's Spending Shocks Investors
Investors were confident in strong performances from major U.S. tech firms, but Alphabet's unexpected capital spending plans caused market volatility. Alphabet's shares fluctuated significantly, affecting global markets. Wall Street's slow recovery was hampered by falling precious metals, and European futures anticipate a lower open amid central bank meetings.
European and global markets faced unexpected turbulence after Alphabet, Google's parent company, announced significantly higher capital expenditures for the year. This news shook investor confidence, as they had been eager for strong performances from major U.S. tech firms this quarter.
Alphabet's shares experienced wild fluctuations after hours, influenced by concerns over rising artificial intelligence investments, which also impacted the stock of chip company Nvidia. Despite Nvidia shares inching upwards, Asian equipment providers saw a steep decline, affecting South Korean and Taiwanese markets.
With European futures predicting a downturn, upcoming meetings of the European Central Bank and Bank of England hold potential sway. While both are expected to keep rates unchanged, differing strategies regarding future rate cuts highlight the market's cautious outlook.
(With inputs from agencies.)
