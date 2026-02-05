Left Menu

Omega Seiki Mobility Powers Up with Vextra E-Scooter Entry

Omega Seiki Mobility launches its e-scooter, Vextra, targeting domestic and international markets, with a goal of selling 15,000 units annually. The company plans to enhance its presence in West Africa, supported by a new facility in Lagos, amid rising demand for affordable electric vehicles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-02-2026 11:28 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 11:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Electric mobility company Omega Seiki Mobility has announced its foray into the passenger electric two-wheeler market with the Vextra e-scooter. Priced at Rs 99,900, this new offering is set to satisfy the demand for affordable electric mobility both in India and abroad.

The company aims to sell 15,000 units yearly, with 9,000 units expected from the domestic market. As part of its global expansion plans, focus will be given to West African nations like Nigeria, Ghana, Ivory Coast, and Mali, where demand for such vehicles is surging.

A new facility in Lagos, Nigeria, scheduled to become operational by May, will enhance the company's capacity for assembly and distribution across West Africa. This aligns with OSM's commitment to advancing technology-led electric vehicles for diverse markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

