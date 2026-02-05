BharatGen: India's Sovereign Multilingual AI Nears Milestone

The Union Minister for Science and Technology, Jitendra Singh, announced that the government's multilingual AI engine, BharatGen, is expected to complete its text-based services by the end of this month. This project, described as a dynamic process, may evolve to include more languages and dialects over time.

The minister revealed that 15 languages have been completed, with 22 official languages set to achieve text completion by the month's end. Additionally, 15 languages will receive both speech and vision modules. This ambitious initiative was addressed during a session in the Rajya Sabha.

Launched in October 2024, BharatGen aims to establish a sovereign AI model providing services like Automatic Speech Recognition and Text-to-Speech models tailored for Indian languages, enhancing accessibility and connectivity across the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)