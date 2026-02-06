Left Menu

Argentina and U.S. Forge New Era in Trade and Investment

Argentina and the U.S. have signed a pivotal trade and investment agreement offering preferential market access to U.S. goods, cutting tariffs, and enhancing economic and national security cooperation. The deal, which excludes digital trade barriers, facilitates U.S. investments and strengthens geopolitical ties.

Argentina and the United States have entered a groundbreaking trade and investment agreement, as announced by the U.S. Trade Representative's office. This accord will offer preferential market access to American goods exports, marking a significant step in the economic partnership between the two nations.

The agreement eliminates or reduces tariffs on various U.S. products, including essential commodities such as medicines, machinery, and agriculture products. Additionally, Argentina will now accept U.S. safety and regulatory standards, enhancing trade efficiency between the countries. This includes a commitment to refrain from imposing digital services taxes on U.S. tech firms.

The pact also emphasizes cooperation on sensitive export controls and aims to streamline U.S. investments in Argentina's critical mineral sectors, countering market manipulation influences. This strategic partnership has been further solidified by financial support, including a $20 billion currency swap designed to stabilize Argentina's economy.

