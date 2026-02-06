Left Menu

Amazon's Strategic Shift: AI & Expansion Amid Surging Sales

Amazon reported a 14% increase in sales for Q4, driven by holiday shopping and cloud computing growth. Despite this, shares fell 11% due to planned capital spending hikes and ongoing job cuts. The company aims to innovate with AI and expand its delivery services globally.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Amazon experienced a significant 14% boost in sales during the fourth quarter, largely fueled by robust holiday spending and impressive growth in its cloud computing division. However, the company's shares dropped by 11% in after-hours trading on Thursday, as investors reacted to Amazon's decision to increase capital spending by nearly 60%, reaching nearly USD 200 billion from last year's USD 128 billion. This investment is aimed at exploring opportunities in artificial intelligence, robotics, semiconductors, and satellites.

Despite the promising sales figures, Amazon's Q4 profits slightly missed analysts' expectations. The company is also in the midst of restructuring, slashing around 16,000 corporate jobs in its second wave of mass layoffs within three months. Meanwhile, it's closing most of its Amazon Go and Amazon Fresh stores. CEO Andy Jassy expressed confidence in the long-term potential of these investments, emphasizing the evolving role of AI.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) posted a 24% growth rate, outperforming other segments and competing strongly with Microsoft and Google in the cloud market. The retail giant, while assuring continued expansion in delivery services, reported a USD 21.2 billion net income for the quarter and anticipates sales between USD 173.5 billion and USD 178.5 billion for the current quarter.

