From Brink to Brilliance: The Tata Elxsi Turnaround
S Devarajan's book, 'Designed to Win: The Tata Elxsi Story,' chronicles the firm's rise from near bankruptcy to becoming a leader in design and tech innovation. Initially struggling post-1990 incorporation, strategic pivots transformed Tata Elxsi into a major player in EV design and Hollywood VFX.
- Country:
- India
S Devarajan's new book, 'Designed to Win: The Tata Elxsi Story', reveals the company's remarkable transformation from the brink of bankruptcy to leading the tech innovation and design space. Founded in 1979, Tata Elxsi faced early financial struggles after its 1990 incorporation in India.
The company's ambitious use of technology in banking and enterprise markets proved premature. Following post-liberalisation challenges, S Devarajan details his journey to turn the company around, moving from near collapse to success by the late 1990s.
Key strategies included focusing on research and development, international markets, and diversifying services, which eventually established Tata Elxsi as a cutting-edge design powerhouse, regaining prestige and becoming a dividend-paying entity once again.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India Semiconductor Mission 2.0: Revolutionizing Chip Design and Talent Development
India Semiconductor Mission 2.0: Pioneering Indigenous Chip Design
POVA Curve 2: Power Unleashed in Slim Design
India-US trade deal will help promote initiatives like 'Make in India', 'Design in India' for the world: Goyal in Lok Sabha.
'Design Led, Delivery Focused': Piramal Realty's New Campaign Redefines Real Estate