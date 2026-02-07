From Brink to Brilliance: The Tata Elxsi Turnaround

S Devarajan's new book, 'Designed to Win: The Tata Elxsi Story', reveals the company's remarkable transformation from the brink of bankruptcy to leading the tech innovation and design space. Founded in 1979, Tata Elxsi faced early financial struggles after its 1990 incorporation in India.

The company's ambitious use of technology in banking and enterprise markets proved premature. Following post-liberalisation challenges, S Devarajan details his journey to turn the company around, moving from near collapse to success by the late 1990s.

Key strategies included focusing on research and development, international markets, and diversifying services, which eventually established Tata Elxsi as a cutting-edge design powerhouse, regaining prestige and becoming a dividend-paying entity once again.

(With inputs from agencies.)