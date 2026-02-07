Left Menu

From Brink to Brilliance: The Tata Elxsi Turnaround

S Devarajan's book, 'Designed to Win: The Tata Elxsi Story,' chronicles the firm's rise from near bankruptcy to becoming a leader in design and tech innovation. Initially struggling post-1990 incorporation, strategic pivots transformed Tata Elxsi into a major player in EV design and Hollywood VFX.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-02-2026 16:23 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 16:23 IST
From Brink to Brilliance: The Tata Elxsi Turnaround
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

S Devarajan's new book, 'Designed to Win: The Tata Elxsi Story', reveals the company's remarkable transformation from the brink of bankruptcy to leading the tech innovation and design space. Founded in 1979, Tata Elxsi faced early financial struggles after its 1990 incorporation in India.

The company's ambitious use of technology in banking and enterprise markets proved premature. Following post-liberalisation challenges, S Devarajan details his journey to turn the company around, moving from near collapse to success by the late 1990s.

Key strategies included focusing on research and development, international markets, and diversifying services, which eventually established Tata Elxsi as a cutting-edge design powerhouse, regaining prestige and becoming a dividend-paying entity once again.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Heroic Police Inspector Prasad: A Legacy of Courage

Heroic Police Inspector Prasad: A Legacy of Courage

 India
2
Arrest Made in Journalist Assault Case

Arrest Made in Journalist Assault Case

 India
3
England's Triumphant Victory: Six Nations Title Hopes Soar

England's Triumphant Victory: Six Nations Title Hopes Soar

 Global
4
Tragedy in the Alps: Avalanches Claim Lives Amid Heavy Snowfall

Tragedy in the Alps: Avalanches Claim Lives Amid Heavy Snowfall

 Italy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Quantum computing edges into healthcare AI: Progress and gaps

Education’s AI revolution leaves many students behind

Why circular economy progress depends on more than emerging technologies

AI governance across EU, US, and China fails to address rising energy and carbon footprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026