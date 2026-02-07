Nokia Launches World's Largest R&D Hub in Tamil Nadu

Nokia has inaugurated the world's largest research and development center dedicated to fixed networks in Tamil Nadu. Industries Minister TRB Rajaa made the announcement, highlighting the facility's importance in reinforcing the state's telecom leadership.

The expansion, by the Finnish telecom giant, comes after a memorandum of understanding with the Tamil Nadu government during Chief Minister M K Stalin's U.S. visit in August 2024. Rajaa shared the development on social media, explaining that the facility began operations on February 6 at SIPCOT Siruseri, Chennai, and is expected to create over 200 high-end jobs.

This state-of-the-art center will serve as a global hub for innovations in advanced optical networks and cutting-edge technologies. The investment reflects an increase from initially planned Rs 220 crore to Rs 270 crore, with a second phase anticipating Rs 300 crore. The facility underscores Tamil Nadu's standing as a preferred destination for global deep-tech and engineering initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)