Nokia Launches World's Largest R&D Hub in Tamil Nadu

Nokia has opened its largest R&D facility for fixed networks in Tamil Nadu, India. This move follows a MoU with the Tamil Nadu government during a U.S. visit by Chief Minister M K Stalin. The facility is set to create over 200 jobs and focuses on advanced optical network technologies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 07-02-2026 17:25 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 17:25 IST
Nokia has inaugurated the world's largest research and development center dedicated to fixed networks in Tamil Nadu. Industries Minister TRB Rajaa made the announcement, highlighting the facility's importance in reinforcing the state's telecom leadership.

The expansion, by the Finnish telecom giant, comes after a memorandum of understanding with the Tamil Nadu government during Chief Minister M K Stalin's U.S. visit in August 2024. Rajaa shared the development on social media, explaining that the facility began operations on February 6 at SIPCOT Siruseri, Chennai, and is expected to create over 200 high-end jobs.

This state-of-the-art center will serve as a global hub for innovations in advanced optical networks and cutting-edge technologies. The investment reflects an increase from initially planned Rs 220 crore to Rs 270 crore, with a second phase anticipating Rs 300 crore. The facility underscores Tamil Nadu's standing as a preferred destination for global deep-tech and engineering initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Quantum computing edges into healthcare AI: Progress and gaps

Education’s AI revolution leaves many students behind

Why circular economy progress depends on more than emerging technologies

AI governance across EU, US, and China fails to address rising energy and carbon footprint

