Assembly polls: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin files nomination from Kolathur constituency in Chennai.
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 30-03-2026 12:21 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 12:21 IST
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Assembly polls: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin files nomination from Kolathur constituency in Chennai.
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