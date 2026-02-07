Amaravati to Revolutionize Tech with Launch of Indigenous Quantum Computers
In a historic move, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu announced the launch of two indigenous quantum computers in Amaravati on April 14, marking World Quantum Day. The project aims to position Andhra Pradesh as a leader in quantum computing, with a commitment to local manufacturing and global collaboration.
In a groundbreaking announcement, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu revealed that Amaravati will launch two indigenous quantum computers on April 14, coinciding with World Quantum Day. These computers will serve as reference facilities to further the state's commitment to technological innovation.
Naidu expressed confidence in Amaravati's potential to become a manufacturing powerhouse for quantum computer components over the next two years. He underscored India's need for local technological production and urged the public to embrace artificial intelligence for transformative advancements.
The establishment of the Amaravati Quantum Valley serves as a new chapter in India's tech narrative. With strategic collaborations and substantial funding, the initiative aims to make Andhra Pradesh a global hub for quantum research, innovation, and industry partnerships.
