Zetwerk Electronics: A New Era in High-Tech Manufacturing

Zetwerk Electronics has taken a significant step in bolstering India's electronics manufacturing sector by launching its Manufacturing Excellence facility at the KIADB Hi-Tech Hardware Park. The inauguration featured Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw and Karnataka Minister for Large and Medium Industries M B Patil, who heralded the development as a milestone.

Minister Vaishnaw emphasized the need for superior quality standards, reporting that 46 project approvals have been granted, attracting over Rs 10,000 crore in investment to Karnataka. The financial outlay for the electronics component manufacturing scheme has been increased from Rs 22,000 crore to Rs 40,000 crore, aiming for a USD 500 billion production milestone by 3031.

Karnataka's M B Patil highlighted the facility's strategic importance for sectors like defence, aerospace, and automotive electronics. Equipped with advanced lines and environmental stress testing labs, the unit promises high-reliability production. Additionally, Rs 4,000 crore has been allocated to ensure reliable water supply, power, and logistics in support of ongoing industrial growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)