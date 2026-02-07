Left Menu

Zetwerk Electronics: A New Era in High-Tech Manufacturing

Zetwerk Electronics has inaugurated its Manufacturing Excellence facility at KIADB Hi-Tech Hardware Park. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Karnataka Minister M B Patil emphasized the significance of this launch for India's electronics sector, highlighting major investments and government support for accelerating high-quality electronics production.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 07-02-2026 22:49 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 22:49 IST
Zetwerk Electronics: A New Era in High-Tech Manufacturing

Zetwerk Electronics has taken a significant step in bolstering India's electronics manufacturing sector by launching its Manufacturing Excellence facility at the KIADB Hi-Tech Hardware Park. The inauguration featured Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw and Karnataka Minister for Large and Medium Industries M B Patil, who heralded the development as a milestone.

Minister Vaishnaw emphasized the need for superior quality standards, reporting that 46 project approvals have been granted, attracting over Rs 10,000 crore in investment to Karnataka. The financial outlay for the electronics component manufacturing scheme has been increased from Rs 22,000 crore to Rs 40,000 crore, aiming for a USD 500 billion production milestone by 3031.

Karnataka's M B Patil highlighted the facility's strategic importance for sectors like defence, aerospace, and automotive electronics. Equipped with advanced lines and environmental stress testing labs, the unit promises high-reliability production. Additionally, Rs 4,000 crore has been allocated to ensure reliable water supply, power, and logistics in support of ongoing industrial growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
North Korea's 9th Congress Set to Define Future Policies

North Korea's 9th Congress Set to Define Future Policies

 Global
2
Takaichi's Election Gamble Amid Record Snowfall

Takaichi's Election Gamble Amid Record Snowfall

 Global
3
Protests in Minneapolis Over Immigration Policy Spark National Debate

Protests in Minneapolis Over Immigration Policy Spark National Debate

 United States
4
Cyclone Mitchell Threatens Australia's Iron Ore Mega Hub

Cyclone Mitchell Threatens Australia's Iron Ore Mega Hub

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Quantum computing edges into healthcare AI: Progress and gaps

Education’s AI revolution leaves many students behind

Why circular economy progress depends on more than emerging technologies

AI governance across EU, US, and China fails to address rising energy and carbon footprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026