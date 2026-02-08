Boosting Indian Defence Startups: A Call for Venture Capital
VK Saraswat, former DRDO director general, emphasizes the need for increased venture capital support for Indian defence startups. Highlighting the progress made by these startups, he outlines the benefits of venture backing and prioritizes security technology advancements without compromising India's geopolitical partnerships.
VK Saraswat, a prominent NITI Aayog member and erstwhile director general of DRDO, has urged venture capitalists to amplify their financial backing for Indian defence startups. He accentuated the substantial strides these startups have made, advocating for stronger venture capital involvement to sustain and expedite this growth trajectory.
Amid discussions on strengthening defence ties with the US while preserving relations with Russia, Saraswat reiterated India's commitment to meeting its strategic security needs. This approach involves prioritizing the procurement of essential technologies and weapons, without the necessity of choosing alliances over national interests.
The 2026-27 Union Budget reveals significant defence allocations aimed at large-scale weapon production, indigenization, and fostering private sector engagement to enhance cost competitiveness and efficiency. The budget promotes an ecosystem conducive to startup innovation, aligning with global trends in modern warfare and anticipated technological shifts.
