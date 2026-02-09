Singapore's Telecom Giants Battle Cyber Espionage

In Singapore, four key telecom companies—Singtel, StarHub, M1, and Simba Telecom—came under attack by cyber espionage group UNC3886 last year, as disclosed on Monday by Singapore's Cyber Security Agency.

The agency confirmed that the hackers managed to breach segments of the telecom systems, allowing them access to a limited amount of technical data. However, they did not disrupt any services or retrieve personal data. The accessed data is considered network-related and likely aids the hackers' operational goals.

Mandiant, a cyber security firm owned by Google, classifies UNC3886 as a 'China-nexus espionage group' known for targeting defense, technology, and telecommunications sectors in the U.S. and Asia. The Chinese government disputes any involvement in such activities, maintaining its stance against cyber attacks.