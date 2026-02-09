Left Menu

Singapore's Telecom Giants Battle Cyber Espionage

Singapore's four major telecom companies were targeted by cyber espionage group UNC3886, though they suffered no service disruptions or data breaches. The group's penetration aimed at technical data. Google's Mandiant identifies UNC3886 as a China-linked group. Singapore's Cyber Security Agency disclosed the infrastructure types targeted for the first time.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-02-2026 12:04 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 12:04 IST
Singapore's Telecom Giants Battle Cyber Espionage
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In Singapore, four key telecom companies—Singtel, StarHub, M1, and Simba Telecom—came under attack by cyber espionage group UNC3886 last year, as disclosed on Monday by Singapore's Cyber Security Agency.

The agency confirmed that the hackers managed to breach segments of the telecom systems, allowing them access to a limited amount of technical data. However, they did not disrupt any services or retrieve personal data. The accessed data is considered network-related and likely aids the hackers' operational goals.

Mandiant, a cyber security firm owned by Google, classifies UNC3886 as a 'China-nexus espionage group' known for targeting defense, technology, and telecommunications sectors in the U.S. and Asia. The Chinese government disputes any involvement in such activities, maintaining its stance against cyber attacks.

TRENDING

1
Manipur CM Ensures Safety for Kuki-Zo Community in Imphal

Manipur CM Ensures Safety for Kuki-Zo Community in Imphal

 India
2
The Unstoppable Story of Agam Pandit: From Cricket Grounds to Boardrooms

The Unstoppable Story of Agam Pandit: From Cricket Grounds to Boardrooms

 India
3
Unopposed Victory: BJP's Manjusha Nagpure Elected Pune Mayor

Unopposed Victory: BJP's Manjusha Nagpure Elected Pune Mayor

 India
4
Euro Zone Bond Yields: Caution Amid U.S. Data and Japan's Election Aftermath

Euro Zone Bond Yields: Caution Amid U.S. Data and Japan's Election Aftermath

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026