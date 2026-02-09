Robots Take Center Stage in China's Lunar New Year Celebrations
Humanoid robots are becoming a key feature in China's Lunar New Year celebrations, showcasing their entertaining capabilities in anticipation of China's Spring Festival gala. Robotics firms like Agibot and Unitree are seizing the opportunity to display their innovations on platforms like Douyin, with the potential for future IPOs.
In a captivating blend of technology and culture, humanoid robots are becoming the new stars of China's Lunar New Year celebrations, wooing audiences with their entertainment skills.
Shanghai-based Agibot drew over 1.4 million viewers with its hour-long robotics variety show on Douyin, sparking nationwide interest among investors and government officials. This ambitious display set the stage for the upcoming CCTV Spring Festival gala, an important event for Chinese robotics.
As companies like Unitree prepare for potential IPOs, their presence alongside human performers is drawing both admiration and investment interest, suggesting that the future of human-robot interaction is closer than believed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
