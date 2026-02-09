Left Menu

Robots Take Center Stage in China's Lunar New Year Celebrations

Humanoid robots are becoming a key feature in China's Lunar New Year celebrations, showcasing their entertaining capabilities in anticipation of China's Spring Festival gala. Robotics firms like Agibot and Unitree are seizing the opportunity to display their innovations on platforms like Douyin, with the potential for future IPOs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-02-2026 12:18 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 12:18 IST
Robots Take Center Stage in China's Lunar New Year Celebrations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a captivating blend of technology and culture, humanoid robots are becoming the new stars of China's Lunar New Year celebrations, wooing audiences with their entertainment skills.

Shanghai-based Agibot drew over 1.4 million viewers with its hour-long robotics variety show on Douyin, sparking nationwide interest among investors and government officials. This ambitious display set the stage for the upcoming CCTV Spring Festival gala, an important event for Chinese robotics.

As companies like Unitree prepare for potential IPOs, their presence alongside human performers is drawing both admiration and investment interest, suggesting that the future of human-robot interaction is closer than believed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Manipur CM Ensures Safety for Kuki-Zo Community in Imphal

Manipur CM Ensures Safety for Kuki-Zo Community in Imphal

 India
2
The Unstoppable Story of Agam Pandit: From Cricket Grounds to Boardrooms

The Unstoppable Story of Agam Pandit: From Cricket Grounds to Boardrooms

 India
3
Unopposed Victory: BJP's Manjusha Nagpure Elected Pune Mayor

Unopposed Victory: BJP's Manjusha Nagpure Elected Pune Mayor

 India
4
Euro Zone Bond Yields: Caution Amid U.S. Data and Japan's Election Aftermath

Euro Zone Bond Yields: Caution Amid U.S. Data and Japan's Election Aftermath

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026