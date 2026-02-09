Germany's Carnival Season to Boost Economy with Nearly €2 Billion Revenue

Germany's carnival season, despite a shorter duration this year due to an early Easter, is expected to generate almost €2 billion in revenue. This cultural event, known for its vibrant celebrations, plays a significant role in boosting various sectors of the economy.

According to a study by the German Economic Institute (IW) reported by Reuters, sectors like hospitality, retail, and travel are all set to benefit significantly from the festivities. However, this year's total revenue is forecasted to fall short by about €100 million compared to 2025 due to the shorter season.

Carnival, which starts in November, provides an opportunity for communal joy and economic activity, says IW economist Marc Scheufen. The hospitality sector alone is projected to earn €900 million, retail €400 million, travel €290 million, and accommodation €210 million, illustrating the festival's significant impact on Germany's economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)