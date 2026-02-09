Left Menu

Market Stability: Wall Street Finds Balance Amid Tech Woes

Wall Street futures steadied after tech-driven losses, with upcoming economic data and Federal Reserve signals in focus. Following declines, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq rebounded, boosted by optimistic tech sector spending. The Dow and Russell 2000 showed gains, while key economic reports and Nvidia's earnings are expected to influence market movements this week.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-02-2026 16:02 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 16:02 IST
Market Stability: Wall Street Finds Balance Amid Tech Woes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wall Street futures stabilized on Monday, recovering from a turbulent week dominated by tech stock declines due to concerns surrounding artificial intelligence developments. Investors are now anticipating crucial economic data and guidance from the U.S. Federal Reserve regarding potential rate cuts.

Despite earlier losses, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq rebounded by the end of the week as scrutiny intensified on significant capital expenditure plans unveiled by Big Tech. Key software names experienced pressure, albeit rising in premarket trading, with Datadog gaining 1.4% while CrowdStrike, Atlassian, and Service Now increased between 0.7% and 1.1%.

The Dow Jones closed above 50,000 points for the first time, buoyed by a sector rotation, with the Russell 2000 also benefiting. As key economic indicators, including the delayed nonfarm payrolls report and consumer price index, loom on the horizon, the markets remain focused on Nvidia's upcoming earnings as a barometer for AI-related shares and future Federal Reserve interest rate decisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SIR in West Bengal: SC notes EC's contentions that no FIR has been registered so far against miscreants.

SIR in West Bengal: SC notes EC's contentions that no FIR has been registere...

 India
2
The Curtain Falls on Jimmy Lai: Unyielding Critic Faces Decades in Jail

The Curtain Falls on Jimmy Lai: Unyielding Critic Faces Decades in Jail

 Global
3
Nail-Biting Victory in Dhoki Panchayat: Shiv Sena UBT Triumphs

Nail-Biting Victory in Dhoki Panchayat: Shiv Sena UBT Triumphs

 India
4
Scotland Aims for Historic Double Upset Against England in T20 World Cup

Scotland Aims for Historic Double Upset Against England in T20 World Cup

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026