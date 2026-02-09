Market Stability: Wall Street Finds Balance Amid Tech Woes

Wall Street futures stabilized on Monday, recovering from a turbulent week dominated by tech stock declines due to concerns surrounding artificial intelligence developments. Investors are now anticipating crucial economic data and guidance from the U.S. Federal Reserve regarding potential rate cuts.

Despite earlier losses, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq rebounded by the end of the week as scrutiny intensified on significant capital expenditure plans unveiled by Big Tech. Key software names experienced pressure, albeit rising in premarket trading, with Datadog gaining 1.4% while CrowdStrike, Atlassian, and Service Now increased between 0.7% and 1.1%.

The Dow Jones closed above 50,000 points for the first time, buoyed by a sector rotation, with the Russell 2000 also benefiting. As key economic indicators, including the delayed nonfarm payrolls report and consumer price index, loom on the horizon, the markets remain focused on Nvidia's upcoming earnings as a barometer for AI-related shares and future Federal Reserve interest rate decisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)