Samsung Galaxy S26: Rapid Charging Upgrade but Lacks Magnetic Charm

Samsung is poised to elevate the wireless charging experience with its forthcoming Galaxy S26 series. While the upgrade to the Qi 2.2.1 wireless charging standard could enable speeds of up to 20W, a notable leap over its predecessors, the absence of built-in magnetic alignment may disappoint some users, according to a report from GSM Arena.

The Galaxy S26 Ultra reportedly supports 25W wireless charging, positioning it among Samsung's fastest wireless-charging smartphones. However, this generation of devices is expected to adhere solely to the Base Power Profile (BPP) of the Qi2 standard, lacking the Magnetic Power Profile (MPP), as per GSM Arena.

This decision means that the Galaxy S26 models won't have the magnetic alignment that allows seamless attachment to compatible Qi2 accessories. Users desiring a magnetic wireless charging setup will need specific cases, a potential drawback for premium segment enthusiasts, especially as competition increasingly integrates magnetic solutions into high-end smartphones.

Despite the absence of magnetic support, the Galaxy S26 series offers a substantial boost in charging speeds. However, consumers looking forward to the launch might hope for additional charging enhancements or magnetic solutions to emerge, as the official release approaches. Samsung fans remain optimistic for possible surprises when the devices officially launch, based on current expectations outlined by GSM Arena. (ANI)

