Pioneering the Future of Digital Trust: AuthBridge and Vibrium AI's Game-Changing Partnership

AuthBridge and Vibrium AI have formed a strategic partnership to develop AI-driven verification and conversational intelligence solutions. This collaboration combines AuthBridge's expertise in digital verification with Vibrium's advanced AI, aiming to enhance digital trust and operational intelligence for organizations, ensuring efficient, risk-reduced decision-making in a digital-first environment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2026 18:27 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 18:27 IST
  • India

AuthBridge, renowned as India's leading digital trust and identity verification provider, has teamed up with Vibrium AI, an emerging name in enterprise artificial intelligence. Together, they are set to redefine digital trust through innovative AI-driven verification and conversational intelligence solutions.

The collaboration merges AuthBridge's extensive experience in digital verification with Vibrium's cutting-edge generative and cognitive AI expertise. This alliance aims to bolster AuthBridge's AI ecosystem, paving the way for enhanced automation, improved accuracy, and efficient decision-making processes.

AuthBridge's CEO, Mr Ajay Trehan, highlights the pivotal role of innovation in shaping verification intelligence, while Mr Akshat Saxena of Vibrium AI emphasizes the crucial interplay between trust and AI in today's economy. This partnership is set to deliver secure and scalable AI-led digital experiences, revolutionizing industry standards.

