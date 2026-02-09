Left Menu

Medal Misfortune: Milano Cortina Olympics Faces Medal Breakage Dilemma

At the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics, a series of incidents involving broken medals has prompted an investigation by organizers. Athletes, including American skier Breezy Johnson, have reported their medals snapping soon after ceremonies. The issue may relate to a design with a cord featuring a legally required breakaway mechanism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-02-2026 19:02 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 19:02 IST
Medal Misfortune: Milano Cortina Olympics Faces Medal Breakage Dilemma
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

At the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics, several incidents of broken medals have caused concern among participants and spectators. The event's organizers have launched a thorough investigation into these mishaps, which have notably affected figures like American downhill skier Breezy Johnson.

"We're aware of the situation and are taking it very seriously," stated Andrea Francisi, Chief Games Operations Officer, during a press briefing. The medals, meant to symbolize athletes' triumphs, are reportedly breaking due to a design flaw that includes a breakaway cord mechanism mandated by law.

Reports of similar issues have surfaced from athletes including Germany's Justus Strelow and Sweden's Ebba Andersson, who faced the disheartening reality of damaged medals post-ceremony. Solutions are being sought to prevent further occurrences at these esteemed games.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unopposed Victory: Congress Secures Mayoral Posts in Latur

Unopposed Victory: Congress Secures Mayoral Posts in Latur

 India
2
Colombian Striker Jhon Duran Joins Zenit St Petersburg on Loan

Colombian Striker Jhon Duran Joins Zenit St Petersburg on Loan

 Global
3
Bihar School Meal Scare: 70 Children Ill After Lunch

Bihar School Meal Scare: 70 Children Ill After Lunch

 India
4
Congress Moves to Challenge Lok Sabha Speaker Amid Rising Tensions

Congress Moves to Challenge Lok Sabha Speaker Amid Rising Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026