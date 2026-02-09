Medal Misfortune: Milano Cortina Olympics Faces Medal Breakage Dilemma

At the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics, several incidents of broken medals have caused concern among participants and spectators. The event's organizers have launched a thorough investigation into these mishaps, which have notably affected figures like American downhill skier Breezy Johnson.

"We're aware of the situation and are taking it very seriously," stated Andrea Francisi, Chief Games Operations Officer, during a press briefing. The medals, meant to symbolize athletes' triumphs, are reportedly breaking due to a design flaw that includes a breakaway cord mechanism mandated by law.

Reports of similar issues have surfaced from athletes including Germany's Justus Strelow and Sweden's Ebba Andersson, who faced the disheartening reality of damaged medals post-ceremony. Solutions are being sought to prevent further occurrences at these esteemed games.

(With inputs from agencies.)