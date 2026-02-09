NATO's Arctic Sentry Mission: Strengthening Presence and Unity

NATO is poised to launch an Arctic Sentry mission in the coming days, according to five sources who spoke to Reuters. This move aims to amplify NATO's influence in the region and reconcile the existing tensions between U.S. President Donald Trump and European allies regarding Greenland.

This strategic decision could be made as soon as this week during a defense ministers' meeting in Brussels. According to three European diplomats, a military official, and an individual familiar with the situation, NATO is evaluating its options and preparing for a considerable undertaking.

The Arctic Sentry mission is intended to display solidarity among NATO members, reinforcing its position in the Arctic amidst geopolitical challenges. This development highlights the significance of cooperation among Western allies to address emerging security issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)