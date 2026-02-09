AI's Role in Health Decisions: More Hype Than Help?

A groundbreaking study published in Nature Medicine casts doubt on AI's effectiveness in aiding health decision-making. The research shows AI tools like Chat GPT-4o and others do not significantly outperform standard internet searches in guiding healthcare decisions.

The joint study by the University of Oxford and medical professionals tested AI against traditional resources. Whilst AI identified medical conditions in 94.9% of cases, its advice was reliable in just 56.3% of situations. Human participants found the right action in less than 44.2% of cases, indicating no significant advantage over basic internet searches.

Researchers highlighted issues in AI-human interactions, with incomplete human input and incorrect AI responses being common. This 'huge gap' points to the need for further studies, including international tests, to enhance AI's practical application in healthcare.

(With inputs from agencies.)