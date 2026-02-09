Left Menu

Fragile Glory: Medals at Risk in Milan's Winter Olympics

Organisers of the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics are investigating issues with medals that are prone to breaking. Notable athletes like Breezy Johnson have experienced their medals snapping due to the cord's breakaway mechanism. The design flaw is under scrutiny to ensure future awards don't suffer the same fate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-02-2026 23:58 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 23:58 IST
Fragile Glory: Medals at Risk in Milan's Winter Olympics
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In an unexpected turn of events at the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics, medals awarded to athletes have shown a propensity to break, leading to a thorough investigation by event organizers. The issue, impacting gold, silver, and bronze medals, has become a pressing concern for the games' officials.

Breezy Johnson, the American downhill skiing champion, is among several Olympians whose medals were damaged shortly after receiving them. The organizers are zeroing in on a potential design flaw related to the medals' cord, equipped with a legally mandated breakaway mechanism intended to prevent choking hazards.

The situation has caused significant distress among athletes, with some having their medals replaced. Organizers are committed to resolving the issue swiftly to maintain the integrity and honor of the awards. This challenging situation underscores the importance of robust design in ceremonial facets of international sporting events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Defining a European-Led NATO: Command Posts to Shift

Defining a European-Led NATO: Command Posts to Shift

 Global
2
Bribery Scandal Erupts in Uttarakhand Fire Department

Bribery Scandal Erupts in Uttarakhand Fire Department

 India
3
Bangladesh-U.S. Trade Deal: New Era for Textile Tariffs

Bangladesh-U.S. Trade Deal: New Era for Textile Tariffs

 Global
4
Pharma Giants Clash: Novo Nordisk vs. Hims in Weight-Loss Pill Dispute

Pharma Giants Clash: Novo Nordisk vs. Hims in Weight-Loss Pill Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026