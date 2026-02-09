Fragile Glory: Medals at Risk in Milan's Winter Olympics

In an unexpected turn of events at the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics, medals awarded to athletes have shown a propensity to break, leading to a thorough investigation by event organizers. The issue, impacting gold, silver, and bronze medals, has become a pressing concern for the games' officials.

Breezy Johnson, the American downhill skiing champion, is among several Olympians whose medals were damaged shortly after receiving them. The organizers are zeroing in on a potential design flaw related to the medals' cord, equipped with a legally mandated breakaway mechanism intended to prevent choking hazards.

The situation has caused significant distress among athletes, with some having their medals replaced. Organizers are committed to resolving the issue swiftly to maintain the integrity and honor of the awards. This challenging situation underscores the importance of robust design in ceremonial facets of international sporting events.

(With inputs from agencies.)