Taking Flight: Romeo's Bold Entry into the eVTOL Arena

Munich startup ERC System has achieved a significant milestone by conducting a test flight of its electric vertical takeoff aircraft (eVTOL), named Romeo. Promising to revolutionize heavy-lift missions, this 2.7-tonne prototype demonstrated its prowess during a public demonstration at the Erding military airfield near Munich.

With a wingspan of 16 meters and the size of a helicopter, Romeo's successful flight marks a leap in eVTOL technology. "We have demonstrated our ability to lift 2.7 tonnes, paving the way for the future payload capabilities," said Maximilian Oligschlaeger, chief commercial officer and co-founder of ERC.

Targeted for market by 2031, Romeo is poised to accommodate up to six seats, though the test flight was conducted without passengers for safety. ERC aims to spearhead innovation in patient transfers between hospitals, supported by DRF Luftrettung, a future customer anticipating significant reductions in costs and travel times.