Caffeine, AI, and Pharma Profits: A Health News Roundup

In recent health news, a study suggests that daily consumption of caffeinated coffee or tea could lower the risk of developing dementia. The researchers, using data from 132,000 U.S. adults, discovered that those with the highest intake had an 18% reduced risk compared to others.

In the pharmaceutical sector, Zydus Lifesciences and Aurobindo Pharma reported unexpected profit rises, powered by strong market demands in North America and steady domestic demand, respectively. Meanwhile, AI's effectiveness in providing health advice is being scrutinized, with a study indicating it may be no more effective than standard internet searches.

Additional headlines include the EU's new guidelines on safe CBD consumption levels, and significant corporate deals and disputes. Notably, Eli Lilly acquired Orna Therapeutics for $2.4 billion, a strategic move to enhance its treatment capabilities, while Novo Nordisk is engaged in a legal battle with Hims & Hers over patent infringements.