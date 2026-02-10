Left Menu

Caffeine, AI, and Pharma Profits: A Health News Roundup

The latest health news includes findings that caffeinated drinks might reduce dementia risk, Aurobindo and Zydus reported profit increases due to strong market demands, AI's role in healthcare is questioned, EU sets CBD consumption levels, and various transactions and settlements in the pharmaceutical sector highlight industry dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2026 10:26 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 10:26 IST
In recent health news, a study suggests that daily consumption of caffeinated coffee or tea could lower the risk of developing dementia. The researchers, using data from 132,000 U.S. adults, discovered that those with the highest intake had an 18% reduced risk compared to others.

In the pharmaceutical sector, Zydus Lifesciences and Aurobindo Pharma reported unexpected profit rises, powered by strong market demands in North America and steady domestic demand, respectively. Meanwhile, AI's effectiveness in providing health advice is being scrutinized, with a study indicating it may be no more effective than standard internet searches.

Additional headlines include the EU's new guidelines on safe CBD consumption levels, and significant corporate deals and disputes. Notably, Eli Lilly acquired Orna Therapeutics for $2.4 billion, a strategic move to enhance its treatment capabilities, while Novo Nordisk is engaged in a legal battle with Hims & Hers over patent infringements.

