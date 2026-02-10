AstraZeneca Eyes Growth with Oncology and Emerging Markets

AstraZeneca is forecasting profit and sales growth in 2026, fueled by anticipated demand for its cancer treatments and new therapies as it aims for further expansion in the United States and China.

The long-term sales ambition outlined by CEO Pascal Soriot targets annual sales of $80 billion by 2030 through new medicinal ventures and strategic investments. Despite challenges presented by U.S. tariff and healthcare policy changes, the company is pushing forward with significant initiatives.

This includes a $50 billion U.S. manufacturing deal last year and a $15 billion investment in China this year. AstraZeneca's 2026 revenue is expected to grow at a mid-to-high single-digit rate in constant currency, with core profit anticipated to increase by a low double-digit percentage. Meanwhile, sales and profits showed positive growth in 2025.