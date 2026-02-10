Left Menu

AstraZeneca Eyes Growth with Oncology and Emerging Markets

AstraZeneca projects future profit and sales growth, driven by strong demand for cancer drugs and new therapies. Amid healthcare policy shifts, it focuses on expansion in the U.S. and China. The forecast includes mid-to-high single-digit revenue growth by 2026, as recent investments bolster its market presence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2026 12:50 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 12:50 IST
AstraZeneca Eyes Growth with Oncology and Emerging Markets
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

AstraZeneca is forecasting profit and sales growth in 2026, fueled by anticipated demand for its cancer treatments and new therapies as it aims for further expansion in the United States and China.

The long-term sales ambition outlined by CEO Pascal Soriot targets annual sales of $80 billion by 2030 through new medicinal ventures and strategic investments. Despite challenges presented by U.S. tariff and healthcare policy changes, the company is pushing forward with significant initiatives.

This includes a $50 billion U.S. manufacturing deal last year and a $15 billion investment in China this year. AstraZeneca's 2026 revenue is expected to grow at a mid-to-high single-digit rate in constant currency, with core profit anticipated to increase by a low double-digit percentage. Meanwhile, sales and profits showed positive growth in 2025.

TRENDING

1
Namibia vs Netherlands: ICC T20 World Cup Clash in Numbers

Namibia vs Netherlands: ICC T20 World Cup Clash in Numbers

 India
2
Odisha's Four-Lane Highway Upgrade: A Path to Enhanced Connectivity

Odisha's Four-Lane Highway Upgrade: A Path to Enhanced Connectivity

 India
3
China Reaffirms Unification Drive, Vows to Counter Separatists in Taiwan

China Reaffirms Unification Drive, Vows to Counter Separatists in Taiwan

 Global
4
Sabarimala Gold Scandal: CPI(M) Accused of Investigative Bias

Sabarimala Gold Scandal: CPI(M) Accused of Investigative Bias

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bias, safety, and accountability gaps persist in deployed healthcare AI systems

Why renewable energy in MENA depends more on economic stability than resources

Cyber threat intelligence can no longer survive without AI

Artificial intelligence could change future of antimicrobial drug discovery: Here's why

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026