In a significant policy statement, EU Defence Commissioner Andrius Kubilius called for the establishment of a European defence union. Speaking on Tuesday at the European Parliament, Kubilius stressed the importance of Europe taking charge of its own defence infrastructure.

Kubilius highlighted the need for an institutional framework that fosters cooperation across the continent, underscoring that European strategic autonomy is critical in facing emerging global challenges.

He further underscored the necessity of replacing US strategic systems, including space intelligence data and air-to-air refuelling capabilities, with European alternatives. He identified this transition as a priority for the European Union to ensure sustainable security.