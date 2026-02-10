Left Menu

Towards a European Defense Union: Strategic Autonomy

EU Defence Commissioner Andrius Kubilius advocates for a European defence union to ensure the continent takes responsibility for its security. He emphasizes replacing US strategic capabilities with European systems as a priority. His assertions came during a speech in the European Parliament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 10-02-2026 15:34 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 15:34 IST
Towards a European Defense Union: Strategic Autonomy
  • Country:
  • Belgium

In a significant policy statement, EU Defence Commissioner Andrius Kubilius called for the establishment of a European defence union. Speaking on Tuesday at the European Parliament, Kubilius stressed the importance of Europe taking charge of its own defence infrastructure.

Kubilius highlighted the need for an institutional framework that fosters cooperation across the continent, underscoring that European strategic autonomy is critical in facing emerging global challenges.

He further underscored the necessity of replacing US strategic systems, including space intelligence data and air-to-air refuelling capabilities, with European alternatives. He identified this transition as a priority for the European Union to ensure sustainable security.

TRENDING

1
BRICS Bloc: A Shift Toward Multipolarity Under India's Leadership in 2026

BRICS Bloc: A Shift Toward Multipolarity Under India's Leadership in 2026

 Russia
2
Mindset Shift Drives Netherlands to T20 World Cup Success

Mindset Shift Drives Netherlands to T20 World Cup Success

 India
3
Pharmaceutical Showdown: Novo Nordisk Takes Legal Action Against Hims & Hers

Pharmaceutical Showdown: Novo Nordisk Takes Legal Action Against Hims & Hers

 Global
4
Nepal Readies for Elections with Support from India and Expedited Ballot Production

Nepal Readies for Elections with Support from India and Expedited Ballot Pro...

 Nepal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026