Pharmaceutical Showdown: Novo Nordisk Takes Legal Action Against Hims & Hers

Novo Nordisk launched a U.S. patent lawsuit against Hims & Hers, accusing the telehealth firm of selling a compounded version of its weight-loss drug Wegovy. This legal action, filed Monday, is part of the Danish pharmaceutical giant's broader effort to curb unauthorized compounded versions of its medications.

The lawsuit emerges as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration resolved a prior shortage of semaglutide, Wegovy's active ingredient. Large telehealth firms, like Hims, have since capitalized on the weight-loss market. Hims briefly introduced a $49 version of Wegovy, withdrawing it post-FDA warnings, highlighting the contentious nature of pharmaceutical compounding.

Novo's legal challenge, its first of this kind in the U.S., underscores growing tensions over drug compounding regulations. As Novo seeks substantial damages, the case signifies a pivotal moment for pharmaceutical patents, potentially transforming the landscape for compound pharmacies amid regulatory and legal scrutiny.

