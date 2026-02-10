Left Menu

Pharmaceutical Showdown: Novo Nordisk Takes Legal Action Against Hims & Hers

Novo Nordisk has filed a U.S. patent lawsuit against Hims & Hers, marking a significant move against companies creating compounded versions of Wegovy. The lawsuit follows a shift in the FDA's stance on semaglutide supply and reflects Novo's wider strategy in protecting its pharmaceutical patents amid evolving market dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2026 16:44 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 16:44 IST
Pharmaceutical Showdown: Novo Nordisk Takes Legal Action Against Hims & Hers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Novo Nordisk launched a U.S. patent lawsuit against Hims & Hers, accusing the telehealth firm of selling a compounded version of its weight-loss drug Wegovy. This legal action, filed Monday, is part of the Danish pharmaceutical giant's broader effort to curb unauthorized compounded versions of its medications.

The lawsuit emerges as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration resolved a prior shortage of semaglutide, Wegovy's active ingredient. Large telehealth firms, like Hims, have since capitalized on the weight-loss market. Hims briefly introduced a $49 version of Wegovy, withdrawing it post-FDA warnings, highlighting the contentious nature of pharmaceutical compounding.

Novo's legal challenge, its first of this kind in the U.S., underscores growing tensions over drug compounding regulations. As Novo seeks substantial damages, the case signifies a pivotal moment for pharmaceutical patents, potentially transforming the landscape for compound pharmacies amid regulatory and legal scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India Tightens Social Media Takedown Timeline to Three Hours

India Tightens Social Media Takedown Timeline to Three Hours

 Global
2
TMC's Dilemma: To Sign or Not to Sign the No-Confidence Notice Against Om Birla

TMC's Dilemma: To Sign or Not to Sign the No-Confidence Notice Against Om Bi...

 India
3
Tragic Loss: MBBS Student's Mysterious Death Sparks Investigation

Tragic Loss: MBBS Student's Mysterious Death Sparks Investigation

 India
4
OPPO K14x 5G Launched: Premium Design with All-Day Power

OPPO K14x 5G Launched: Premium Design with All-Day Power

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026