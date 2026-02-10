Landmark Changes: Apple and Google Pledge App Store Fairness

Apple and Google have taken significant steps toward making their mobile app stores more transparent and equitable, receiving praise from Britain's antitrust authority. This move is part of the country's enhanced regulatory efforts, as the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) recently assigned both companies with a 'strategic market status' in the smartphone sector.

In the UK, nearly all smartphones operate on either Apple iOS or Google's Android systems, with app stores and browsers holding dominant platform positions. The newly announced commitments will ensure a fair, objective, and transparent app review process, according to the CMA.

These changes also grant developers more access to certain Apple iOS features, enabling them to create competitive products like digital wallets or live translation tools. While Apple embraces these commitments as an opportunity to innovate in privacy and security, Google welcomes the chance to address CMA's concerns regarding developer practices.

