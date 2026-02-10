Left Menu

Landmark Changes: Apple and Google Pledge App Store Fairness

Apple and Google will make their mobile app stores fairer, addressing concerns of the UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA). The tech giants, now with 'strategic market status,' commit to more transparent practices, allowing developers to access more features and fostering competition in the smartphone market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 10-02-2026 16:48 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 16:48 IST
Landmark Changes: Apple and Google Pledge App Store Fairness
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Apple and Google have taken significant steps toward making their mobile app stores more transparent and equitable, receiving praise from Britain's antitrust authority. This move is part of the country's enhanced regulatory efforts, as the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) recently assigned both companies with a 'strategic market status' in the smartphone sector.

In the UK, nearly all smartphones operate on either Apple iOS or Google's Android systems, with app stores and browsers holding dominant platform positions. The newly announced commitments will ensure a fair, objective, and transparent app review process, according to the CMA.

These changes also grant developers more access to certain Apple iOS features, enabling them to create competitive products like digital wallets or live translation tools. While Apple embraces these commitments as an opportunity to innovate in privacy and security, Google welcomes the chance to address CMA's concerns regarding developer practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India Tightens Social Media Takedown Timeline to Three Hours

India Tightens Social Media Takedown Timeline to Three Hours

 Global
2
TMC's Dilemma: To Sign or Not to Sign the No-Confidence Notice Against Om Birla

TMC's Dilemma: To Sign or Not to Sign the No-Confidence Notice Against Om Bi...

 India
3
Tragic Loss: MBBS Student's Mysterious Death Sparks Investigation

Tragic Loss: MBBS Student's Mysterious Death Sparks Investigation

 India
4
OPPO K14x 5G Launched: Premium Design with All-Day Power

OPPO K14x 5G Launched: Premium Design with All-Day Power

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026