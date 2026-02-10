Left Menu

Muted Futures Amid Tech Stock Recovery and Retail Sales Anticipation

U.S. stock index futures remained calm after a tech stock recovery from last week's turbulence. Investors are now eyeing upcoming retail sales and other key economic data. This week marks expectations for the Federal Reserve's policy, with potential leadership changes and impacts from AI investment continuing to influence market dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2026 17:00 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 17:00 IST
U.S. stock index futures held steady on Tuesday, following a significant rally seen the previous day as tech stocks rebounded from a recent downturn. Investors are eagerly awaiting retail sales figures which will initiate a series of critical data releases this week.

The Dow achieved a second consecutive record high close on Monday, while the S&P 500 nearly hit its January peak. Despite last week's setbacks, the Nasdaq is within 3% of its all-time high, aided by diversification away from expensive tech stocks into undervalued sectors such as small and midcap companies.

Tuesday's E-mini futures reflected modest gains—Dow up 45 points, S&P 500 up 4.75 points, and Nasdaq 100 up 5 points. Focus remains on upcoming nonfarm payroll and inflation data, pivotal for the Federal Reserve's monetary policy direction amid predictions of a potential leadership change with Kevin Warsh as Trump's Fed chair nominee.

