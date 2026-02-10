Muted Futures Amid Tech Stock Recovery and Retail Sales Anticipation

U.S. stock index futures held steady on Tuesday, following a significant rally seen the previous day as tech stocks rebounded from a recent downturn. Investors are eagerly awaiting retail sales figures which will initiate a series of critical data releases this week.

The Dow achieved a second consecutive record high close on Monday, while the S&P 500 nearly hit its January peak. Despite last week's setbacks, the Nasdaq is within 3% of its all-time high, aided by diversification away from expensive tech stocks into undervalued sectors such as small and midcap companies.

Tuesday's E-mini futures reflected modest gains—Dow up 45 points, S&P 500 up 4.75 points, and Nasdaq 100 up 5 points. Focus remains on upcoming nonfarm payroll and inflation data, pivotal for the Federal Reserve's monetary policy direction amid predictions of a potential leadership change with Kevin Warsh as Trump's Fed chair nominee.

