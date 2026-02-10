Investor Focus Turns to Retail Sales Amid Market Rebound

U.S. stock index futures showed little movement on Tuesday after a previous session rally, as the spotlight shifted to retail sales numbers due this week. The Dow achieved its second consecutive record high, with the S&P 500 nearing its January peak.

Tech stocks, recovering from last week's declines, drove diversification towards undervalued segments like small- and mid-cap firms. Investors remain focused on upcoming nonfarm payrolls and inflation data, both potentially impacting Federal Reserve monetary policy decisions.

Corporates are also drawing attention, with Spotify seeing a 10% premarket rise due to promising forecasts, while Coca-Cola and Onsemi faced declines after missing expectations. The market's approach to AI investments and tech sector positioning continues to evolve amid these developments.

