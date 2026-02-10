Investor Focus Turns to Retail Sales Amid Market Rebound
U.S. stock markets saw a pause after a strong rally, with investor attention shifting to upcoming retail sales data. Tech stocks rebounded from recent declines, while smaller companies gained interest. Key economic indicators, including job and inflation data, are anticipated this week, influencing Federal Reserve policy expectations.
U.S. stock index futures showed little movement on Tuesday after a previous session rally, as the spotlight shifted to retail sales numbers due this week. The Dow achieved its second consecutive record high, with the S&P 500 nearing its January peak.
Tech stocks, recovering from last week's declines, drove diversification towards undervalued segments like small- and mid-cap firms. Investors remain focused on upcoming nonfarm payrolls and inflation data, both potentially impacting Federal Reserve monetary policy decisions.
Corporates are also drawing attention, with Spotify seeing a 10% premarket rise due to promising forecasts, while Coca-Cola and Onsemi faced declines after missing expectations. The market's approach to AI investments and tech sector positioning continues to evolve amid these developments.
(With inputs from agencies.)
