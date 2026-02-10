Apple & Google's Transparent App Store Commitment

In a groundbreaking move, Apple and Google have committed to enhancing transparency in their mobile app stores, according to Britain's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) on Tuesday. The agreement represents an essential advancement in fostering fair competition within the industry.

Thousands of businesses depend on these platforms to distribute their apps, yet concerns about inconsistent review processes have been longstanding. The CMA emphasized commitments to ensure fairness in store rankings and safeguard collected developer data, while allowing more access to features that foster competition.

Despite the progress, a primary grievance—exorbitant commission fees up to 30%—remains unaddressed. Discussions over alternative payment methods continue, as the CMA pledges further actions together with Apple and Google to enhance app store service provision in the UK.

