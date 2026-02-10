Left Menu

Apple & Google's Transparent App Store Commitment

Apple and Google have agreed to increase transparency in their mobile app stores to support developers, as hailed by Britain's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA). The agreement marks a significant step in addressing fair competition, though key issues like the commission fees from app sales persist unresolved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2026 18:38 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 18:38 IST
Apple & Google's Transparent App Store Commitment
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a groundbreaking move, Apple and Google have committed to enhancing transparency in their mobile app stores, according to Britain's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) on Tuesday. The agreement represents an essential advancement in fostering fair competition within the industry.

Thousands of businesses depend on these platforms to distribute their apps, yet concerns about inconsistent review processes have been longstanding. The CMA emphasized commitments to ensure fairness in store rankings and safeguard collected developer data, while allowing more access to features that foster competition.

Despite the progress, a primary grievance—exorbitant commission fees up to 30%—remains unaddressed. Discussions over alternative payment methods continue, as the CMA pledges further actions together with Apple and Google to enhance app store service provision in the UK.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Vistadome Luxury: A Scenic Rail Experience to Vaishno Devi

Vistadome Luxury: A Scenic Rail Experience to Vaishno Devi

 India
2
Aye Finance IPO: Tepid Investor Response Amid Ambitious Expansion Plans

Aye Finance IPO: Tepid Investor Response Amid Ambitious Expansion Plans

 India
3
TVS Supply Chain Solutions Achieves Turnaround with Double-Digit Revenue Growth

TVS Supply Chain Solutions Achieves Turnaround with Double-Digit Revenue Gro...

 India
4
Tragedy Strikes in Central Nepal as Bus Plunges into River

Tragedy Strikes in Central Nepal as Bus Plunges into River

 Nepal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026