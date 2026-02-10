US Domestic News Highlights: Legal, Tech, and Political Updates

Recent developments in the U.S. span various sectors, from legal challenges to tech-industry trials. A California appeals court has lifted a judge's block on ending deportation protections for thousands of migrants, supporting the Trump administration's stance.

In a groundbreaking trial, Meta Platforms and YouTube are accused of designing their apps to addict children. The case will explore Big Tech's potential liability in product design.

Political tensions rise as Trump plans regulatory rollbacks in climate policy, amidst protests against immigration enforcement, significant developments in infrastructure funding appeals, and a controversial bridge project with Canada.

(With inputs from agencies.)