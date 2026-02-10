Government Tightens Grip on AI Content: New Social Media Rules Unleashed

The government took a significant step Tuesday, tightening regulations on social media platforms such as YouTube and X. New rules now require platforms to remove unlawful content within three hours, targeting the misuse of AI in creating and distributing harmful materials. The initiative addresses increasing concerns over deepfakes and misleading AI-generated content.

In detail, the revised rules mandate the clear labeling of AI material and the embedding of permanent metadata or identifiers. This effort follows a surge in AI-driven deception, including non-consensual intimate imagery and fake videos, which can spread misinformation rapidly. The regulation aims for prompt removal of flagged content, especially those involving explicit or sexual content.

As part of the strategy, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology issued amendments to the Information Technology Rules, slated for enforcement by February 2026. The changes place responsibility on both social media platforms and AI tool providers like ChatGPT to prevent illegal AI-generated content, stressing the need for accountability from all digital platforms.

