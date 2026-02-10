Left Menu

Government Tightens Grip on AI Content: New Social Media Rules Unleashed

The government has tightened regulations on social media platforms like YouTube and X, demanding the removal of unlawful content within three hours and labeling of AI-generated material. These rules, set to come into effect by February 2026, aim to tackle the misuse of AI and curb deceptive and harmful content online.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2026 20:29 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 20:29 IST
Government Tightens Grip on AI Content: New Social Media Rules Unleashed
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The government took a significant step Tuesday, tightening regulations on social media platforms such as YouTube and X. New rules now require platforms to remove unlawful content within three hours, targeting the misuse of AI in creating and distributing harmful materials. The initiative addresses increasing concerns over deepfakes and misleading AI-generated content.

In detail, the revised rules mandate the clear labeling of AI material and the embedding of permanent metadata or identifiers. This effort follows a surge in AI-driven deception, including non-consensual intimate imagery and fake videos, which can spread misinformation rapidly. The regulation aims for prompt removal of flagged content, especially those involving explicit or sexual content.

As part of the strategy, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology issued amendments to the Information Technology Rules, slated for enforcement by February 2026. The changes place responsibility on both social media platforms and AI tool providers like ChatGPT to prevent illegal AI-generated content, stressing the need for accountability from all digital platforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
RCPL Acquires Southern Health Foods, Strengthens Footprint in Health Foods Sector

RCPL Acquires Southern Health Foods, Strengthens Footprint in Health Foods S...

 India
2
Berlin Caught in Sanctions Crossfire: PCK Refinery Faces Uncertain Future

Berlin Caught in Sanctions Crossfire: PCK Refinery Faces Uncertain Future

 Global
3
Historic Elections on February 12: Yunus's Call for Unity and Responsibility

Historic Elections on February 12: Yunus's Call for Unity and Responsibility

 Bangladesh
4
Sahibzada Farhan's Explosive Knock Propels Pakistan in T20 World Cup

Sahibzada Farhan's Explosive Knock Propels Pakistan in T20 World Cup

 Sri Lanka

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026