IIT-Bhubaneswar Pioneers Advanced Digital Substation Innovation

IIT-Bhubaneswar has unveiled a cutting-edge digital substation with centralized monitoring and protection systems. In a ceremony held at the 33/11 kV campus substation, the system was inaugurated by the Energy Department's Additional Chief Secretary Vishal Kumar Dev, alongside IIT Director Shreepad Karmalkar.

This innovative substation allows real-time monitoring and protection of the institute's entire electrical distribution network. The project aligns with the National Perspective Plan championed by the Central Power Research Institute in Bengaluru, aiming to create an integrated framework for distribution substations.

Notably, this initiative is among the first in the nation to utilize intelligent merging units, obviating the need for conventional physical Intelligent Electronic Devices (IEDs) in substations, marking a significant stride in India's energy technology landscape.

