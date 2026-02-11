Left Menu

Markets Mixed as Investors Weigh Retail Sales and AI Spending

The Dow edged up while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed lower as U.S. retail sales stalled and tech firms worry about AI spending. Investors anticipate a key labor report influencing Federal Reserve decisions. The Dow hit a record, driven by gains in Disney and Home Depot, despite mixed economic indicators.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2026 03:08 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 03:08 IST
Markets Mixed as Investors Weigh Retail Sales and AI Spending

The financial markets experienced a mixed session on Tuesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average achieving its third consecutive record close, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq recorded losses. Investors grappled with underwhelming retail sales figures, and all eyes are now on a significant labor market report due soon.

The communication services sector emerged as the weakest performer within the S&P 500, significantly impacted by a 1.8% decline in Alphabet's shares. This dip comes on the back of Alphabet's announcement of a $20 billion bond sale, reflecting investor concerns over escalating AI-related expenditures.

Market strategists, including Mark Luschini from Janney Montgomery Scott, highlighted the precarious balance between disappointing retail data and potential Federal Reserve policies. Despite some economic negativity, blue-chip stocks like Walt Disney and Home Depot's strong performances kept the Dow buoyant amidst a backdrop of uncertainty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Intrigue Unfolds: FBI Investigates Fulton County Ballot Handling

Intrigue Unfolds: FBI Investigates Fulton County Ballot Handling

 United States
2
Tirana Turmoil: Protests Surge Amid Corruption Allegations

Tirana Turmoil: Protests Surge Amid Corruption Allegations

 Albania
3
South Sudan's Escalating Crisis: A Call for Dialogue Amidst Growing Violence

South Sudan's Escalating Crisis: A Call for Dialogue Amidst Growing Violence

 Global
4
U.S. Push for American-Made EV Chargers: A Double-Edged Policy

U.S. Push for American-Made EV Chargers: A Double-Edged Policy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026