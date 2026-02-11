Markets Mixed as Investors Weigh Retail Sales and AI Spending

The financial markets experienced a mixed session on Tuesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average achieving its third consecutive record close, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq recorded losses. Investors grappled with underwhelming retail sales figures, and all eyes are now on a significant labor market report due soon.

The communication services sector emerged as the weakest performer within the S&P 500, significantly impacted by a 1.8% decline in Alphabet's shares. This dip comes on the back of Alphabet's announcement of a $20 billion bond sale, reflecting investor concerns over escalating AI-related expenditures.

Market strategists, including Mark Luschini from Janney Montgomery Scott, highlighted the precarious balance between disappointing retail data and potential Federal Reserve policies. Despite some economic negativity, blue-chip stocks like Walt Disney and Home Depot's strong performances kept the Dow buoyant amidst a backdrop of uncertainty.

(With inputs from agencies.)