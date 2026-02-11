Left Menu

India's AI Ambition: A Global Summit in New Delhi

The India AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi highlights India's commitment to AI, aiming to foster global collaborations. Philanthropist Chandrika Krishnamurthy Tandon praises the initiative, emphasizing its potential to benefit multiple sectors and global learning. A key development is the Krishnamurthy Tandon School of AI at IIM Ahmedabad.

Artificial Intelligence

The upcoming India AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi is set to elevate India's status in the global AI community. Marking a significant milestone, it showcases India's intention to foster collaborations that could address societal challenges through Artificial Intelligence.

Chandrika Krishnamurthy Tandon, a prominent philanthropist and Grammy-award winning artist, lauded the Indian government's efforts to prioritize AI. She underscored the summit's role in uniting global leaders across various sectors to explore innovative applications of AI, enhancing societal growth worldwide.

Ahead of the summit, Tandon and her husband contributed to the establishment of the Krishnamurthy Tandon School of Artificial Intelligence at the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad. This move highlights the potential of AI to transform sectors like agriculture, healthcare, and education, reinforcing India's position as a burgeoning AI hub.

(With inputs from agencies.)

