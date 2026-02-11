Left Menu

EC-Council Unveils Groundbreaking AI Credential Suite

EC-Council, known for its Certified Ethical Hacker credential, has launched the Enterprise AI Credential Suite, featuring four new AI certifications. This initiative supports India's AI development, aligning with national goals. The launch addresses the rapid AI growth, emphasizing the need for skilled professionals to secure and manage AI systems responsibly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 11-02-2026 17:07 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 17:07 IST
EC-Council, a global leader in cybersecurity education, has announced the launch of its Enterprise AI Credential Suite, introducing four new role-based AI certifications. This significant expansion coincides with a revamped Certified CISO program, aimed at fortifying executive cyber leadership in AI-integrated risk environments.

The launch aligns with India's focus on fostering AI capabilities, echoing the nation's AI Mission and its efforts in skill development. Currently, AI-related job openings are soaring, with projections indicating a significant reskilling gap. EC-Council's certifications aim to fill this void by equipping professionals to manage and secure AI systems as adoption accelerates.

Jay Bavisi, Group President of EC-Council, emphasized the need for scalable readiness in AI deployment, securing and governing it responsibly. The new certifications—spanning AI literacy, program management, security, and governance—are tailored to meet specific industry needs and are backed by EC-Council's adoption, defense, and governance framework.

