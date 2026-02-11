ElevateX 2026: Revolutionizing Indian Automation with Collaborative Robotics

Teradyne Robotics spearheaded ElevateX 2026 in Bengaluru, spotlighting the pivotal role of collaborative robots (cobots) and intelligent automation in India's evolving manufacturing landscape. The event gathered over 25 CEO/CXO leaders, experts, and startups to discuss industry advancements.

The forum showcased applications of cobots and autonomous mobile robots across sectors such as automotive, logistics, and education. These demonstrations emphasized Universal Robots and MiR's capacity to aid rapid scaling, improved output, and increased workforce efficacy in diverse operations.

Keynote speakers underscored collaboration within the ecosystem as India's automation journey progresses. By promoting modular automation and fostering robust industry partnerships, Teradyne aims to position itself as a foremost enabler in India's transformation to flexible, future-ready manufacturing.

