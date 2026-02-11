Left Menu

ElevateX 2026: Revolutionizing Indian Automation with Collaborative Robotics

ElevateX 2026 in Bengaluru, hosted by Teradyne Robotics, focused on the next phase of human-centric automation. Industry leaders highlighted the role of collaborative robots and intelligent automation in scaling businesses across sectors in India. The event featured real-world demos and emphasized India's growing automation market.

ElevateX 2026: Revolutionizing Indian Automation with Collaborative Robotics
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Teradyne Robotics spearheaded ElevateX 2026 in Bengaluru, spotlighting the pivotal role of collaborative robots (cobots) and intelligent automation in India's evolving manufacturing landscape. The event gathered over 25 CEO/CXO leaders, experts, and startups to discuss industry advancements.

The forum showcased applications of cobots and autonomous mobile robots across sectors such as automotive, logistics, and education. These demonstrations emphasized Universal Robots and MiR's capacity to aid rapid scaling, improved output, and increased workforce efficacy in diverse operations.

Keynote speakers underscored collaboration within the ecosystem as India's automation journey progresses. By promoting modular automation and fostering robust industry partnerships, Teradyne aims to position itself as a foremost enabler in India's transformation to flexible, future-ready manufacturing.

