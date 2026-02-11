Genus Power Achieves Milestone with 1 Crore Smart Meter Deployment

Genus Power Infrastructures announced on Wednesday its significant achievement in deploying 1 crore smart electricity meters under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS), covering major discom areas nationwide.

This deployment across nine states underscores Genus' capability to execute projects on a pan-India scale, highlighting its pivotal role in driving large-scale discom reforms.

With 2.5 crore smart meters already operational among nearly 5.62 crore deployed, Genus cements its leadership in the sector. Joint Managing Director, Jitendra Kumar Agarwal, stated that India's power reforms are entering a critical phase, necessitating robust power-tech infrastructure, with Genus ready to support utilities during this transformation.

