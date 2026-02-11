Left Menu

Genus Power Achieves Milestone with 1 Crore Smart Meter Deployment

Genus Power Infrastructures has deployed 1 crore smart electricity meters across nine states as part of the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme. This move underscores Genus' leadership in the smart meter market and supports India's goal to replace 25 crore conventional meters with smart meters by 2028.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2026 18:47 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 18:47 IST
Genus Power Achieves Milestone with 1 Crore Smart Meter Deployment
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Genus Power Infrastructures announced on Wednesday its significant achievement in deploying 1 crore smart electricity meters under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS), covering major discom areas nationwide.

This deployment across nine states underscores Genus' capability to execute projects on a pan-India scale, highlighting its pivotal role in driving large-scale discom reforms.

With 2.5 crore smart meters already operational among nearly 5.62 crore deployed, Genus cements its leadership in the sector. Joint Managing Director, Jitendra Kumar Agarwal, stated that India's power reforms are entering a critical phase, necessitating robust power-tech infrastructure, with Genus ready to support utilities during this transformation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Mission Olympic Cell Powers Athletes' International Aspirations

Mission Olympic Cell Powers Athletes' International Aspirations

 India
2
Surge in Direct Tax Collections: A Closer Look

Surge in Direct Tax Collections: A Closer Look

 India
3
Election Commission Launches Extensive EVM & VVPAT Awareness Campaign Across India

Election Commission Launches Extensive EVM & VVPAT Awareness Campaign Across...

 India
4
Teen's False Kidnapping Story Exposed for College Motive

Teen's False Kidnapping Story Exposed for College Motive

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026