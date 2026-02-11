Fractal Analytics IPO Sees Robust Demand; Debut Set for February

Fractal Analytics, the AI solutions provider, saw significant interest in its initial public offering (IPO), which received 2.66 times oversubscription on its final bidding day.

The company aims to raise Rs 2,834 crore, scaled down from its initially planned Rs 4,900 crore, to fund various strategic and expansion initiatives.

With strong support from institutional buyers, including anchor investments worth Rs 1,248.26 crore, Fractal is set to make its stock market debut on February 16, underscoring its role as a leader in data-driven AI solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)