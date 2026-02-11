IndoStar Capital Strengthens Financial Position with Strategic Initiatives

IndoStar Capital Finance, a noted non-banking finance company (NBFC), registered solid financial results for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. Noteworthy outcomes include a 20% surge in disbursements and a 16% increment in net revenue year-over-year, as a result of strategic restructuring and cost improvements.

A pivotal development was the sale of IndoStar's Housing Finance subsidiary, allowing a concentrated focus on two primary business segments: Vehicle Finance and Micro Loans Against Property. This strategic realignment coincides with the appointment of key industry leaders such as Amandeep Singh Sandhu as COO for Vehicle Finance and Shivam Choudhary as CTO, driving tech transformation across operations.

Dedicated efforts to infuse technology throughout the loan lifecycle have borne fruit, including automated credit approvals and digital applications, enhancing operational efficiency and customer onboarding. IndoStar's commitment to a 'Lean, Efficient, Agile and Profitable' model, paired with strategic equity restructuring, bolsters its competitive standing in the NBFC sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)