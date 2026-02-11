Jumia's Strategic Maneuver: Path to Profitability Amidst Fierce Competition

Jumia Technologies, an e-commerce retailer focused on the African market, aims to reach profitability by the end of the fourth quarter of 2026, according to CEO Francis Dufay. This comes after years of restructuring efforts including a retreat from the Algerian market and significant cost-reducing measures.

In his statement, Dufay highlighted a substantial reduction in Jumia's annual financial losses, decreasing them to $60.1 million in 2025 from $97.6 million in 2024. He attributed this progress to a more stable economic landscape in key regions like Nigeria, where inflation rates have subsided and the currency has stabilized, allowing for growth.

The CEO also emphasized that Jumia's improved logistics and competitive pricing, partly due to an expanded sourcing team in China, have been pivotal in fending off rival e-commerce players like Temu and Shein. Despite the competitive environment, Jumia's payment-on-delivery service continues to attract customers across its operating markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)