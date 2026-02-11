Left Menu

Trueledger Eyes Strategic Stake in Silverline Amid AI Platform Launch

Trueledger Technologies FZE, UAE-based tech firm, is considering a 20% stake in Silverline Technologies. This investment aims to boost Silverline's AI projects. Silverline's new AI platform, Silver AI, launched in beta, is designed to enhance productivity. The goal is significant revenue growth with mass adoption of the platform.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2026 22:51 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 22:51 IST
Trueledger Technologies FZE, a UAE-based tech company, has shown interest in acquiring up to a 20% stake in Silverline Technologies, per a recent regulatory filing. This strategic move aims to support Silverline's artificial intelligence initiatives.

The partnership could significantly enhance Silverline's capabilities, especially after the launch of its proprietary AI platform, 'Silver AI.' The platform, currently in beta since February 7, is targeted for a commercial release before February 25. Silver AI is marketed as a web-based intelligent chat and productivity tool.

With a growing user base, expected to reach 500,000 within 45 days, Silverline has plans for aggressive expansion. The company is set to offer a reduced Pro subscription at USD 9 per month, potentially driving up their revenue to USD 54 million annually, noted Yakin Joshi, Managing Director.

(With inputs from agencies.)

