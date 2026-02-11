Mounting U.S. Deficit: A Pressing Economic Concern

The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) has forecasted a slight increase in the U.S. budget deficit to $1.853 trillion for fiscal year 2026, underlining the impact of former President Trump's economic policies amid stagnant economic growth. This figure represents approximately 5.8% of the GDP, signaling a continued fiscal challenge.

CBO Director Phillip Swagel noted the unusual nature of persistent large deficits, especially with unemployment projected to stay below 5% over the next decade. The CBO's lower economic growth projection of 2.2% contrasts with Trump's ambitious growth forecasts of up to 6%. The anticipated benefits of artificial intelligence are minimal, with only a nominal GDP boost expected from AI productivity gains.

The fiscal challenges are exacerbated by increased interest costs on federal debt, outpacing discretionary spending cuts. This places the U.S. debt-to-GDP ratio on track to surpass its WWII peak by 2030, creating a pressing concern for America's fiscal health as highlighted by experts like Jonathan Burks from the Bipartisan Policy Center.

