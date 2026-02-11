Left Menu

Mounting U.S. Deficit: A Pressing Economic Concern

The U.S. budget deficit is projected to grow to $1.853 trillion in fiscal 2026 due to economic policies under former President Trump. Despite tax incentives and increased AI investments, deficits persist, driven by higher interest costs and reduced immigration. Debt-to-GDP ratios are expected to exceed historic peaks by 2030.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2026 23:15 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 23:15 IST
Mounting U.S. Deficit: A Pressing Economic Concern
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) has forecasted a slight increase in the U.S. budget deficit to $1.853 trillion for fiscal year 2026, underlining the impact of former President Trump's economic policies amid stagnant economic growth. This figure represents approximately 5.8% of the GDP, signaling a continued fiscal challenge.

CBO Director Phillip Swagel noted the unusual nature of persistent large deficits, especially with unemployment projected to stay below 5% over the next decade. The CBO's lower economic growth projection of 2.2% contrasts with Trump's ambitious growth forecasts of up to 6%. The anticipated benefits of artificial intelligence are minimal, with only a nominal GDP boost expected from AI productivity gains.

The fiscal challenges are exacerbated by increased interest costs on federal debt, outpacing discretionary spending cuts. This places the U.S. debt-to-GDP ratio on track to surpass its WWII peak by 2030, creating a pressing concern for America's fiscal health as highlighted by experts like Jonathan Burks from the Bipartisan Policy Center.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump says he insisted to Netanyahu that negotiations with Iran continue as US pushes for nuclear deal with Tehran, reports AP.

Trump says he insisted to Netanyahu that negotiations with Iran continue as ...

 Global
2
Trump says 'nothing definitive' reached after meeting with Netanyahu

Trump says 'nothing definitive' reached after meeting with Netanyahu

 Global
3
Top Haryana govt official reviews Gurugram projects; orders steps to fix accountability

Top Haryana govt official reviews Gurugram projects; orders steps to fix acc...

 India
4
UPDATE 1-Ukraine to boost Kyiv air defence ahead of possible new Russian attacks

UPDATE 1-Ukraine to boost Kyiv air defence ahead of possible new Russian att...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026