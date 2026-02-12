Left Menu

UPDATE 1-More than a third of patients on Wegovy pill are new to GLP-1 drugs, study finds

Among early users ‌of Novo ​Nordisk's new Wegovy weight-loss pill, 36% had no prior experience taking a GLP-1 medication, a new nationwide study from the health data firm Truveta ‌found.

Reuters | Updated: 12-02-2026 00:51 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 00:51 IST
UPDATE 1-More than a third of patients on Wegovy pill are new to GLP-1 drugs, study finds

Among early users ‌of Novo ​Nordisk's new Wegovy weight-loss pill, 36% had no prior experience taking a GLP-1 medication, a new nationwide study from the health data firm Truveta ‌found. Of patients who started a new pill prescription, 21.1% had previously taken the injectable version of Wegovy and 15.8% switched from Eli Lilly's Zepbound, another injectable GLP-1 medicine, according to Truveta data. The Wegovy pill is the ‌first oral GLP-1 drug approved to treat chronic weight management, creating a new option for patients and ‌providers who might not want an injectable medicine.

The fast uptake among those without prior experience with GLP-1 drugs shows that the oral medication is reaching new patients rather than just taking market share from the injectables, something analysts and investors have been ⁠eager ​to gauge. Truveta reviewed health records ⁠from 8,762 U.S. patients with evidence of a prescription written or filled for the new Wegovy pill, which won U.S. approval ⁠on December 22.

During the first six weeks that the pill has been available to patients, Truveta found that 73.3% ​of those with prescriptions are female, 72.8% are white and 71.6% live in urban areas. The ⁠group also skewed older as 34% were ages 45 to 59 years, and 37.8% were age 60 or older. The data offers ⁠an ​early glimpse of patients on oral Wegovy, which may change over time.

For example, more patients currently taking injectable GLP-1 medicines may switch to the pill in the coming weeks, after they finish their ⁠current supply, Truveta noted. A rival oral weight-loss medication from Lilly is expected to be approved in April.

Novo ⁠is selling lower ⁠doses of its daily pill in the United States for $149 per month for self-paying patients, rising to $199 in April. In January, Truveta reported that prescriptions for ‌GLP-1 therapies now account ‌for over 7% of all prescriptions nationwide.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-Zelenskiy calls for more US pressure on Russia to end war by summer

UPDATE 2-Zelenskiy calls for more US pressure on Russia to end war by summer

 Global
2
Police identify suspect in Canada school shooting as 18-year-old

Police identify suspect in Canada school shooting as 18-year-old

 Canada
3
UPDATE 5-Canadian school shooter identified as 18-year-old woman with mental health issues

UPDATE 5-Canadian school shooter identified as 18-year-old woman with mental...

 Global
4
UPDATE 2-US energy secretary meets Venezuela's president as they face Herculean task of oil recovery

UPDATE 2-US energy secretary meets Venezuela's president as they face Hercul...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026