NICE Endorses Wegovy as a Cardio-Protector in Obesity

The UK's drug cost-effectiveness body, NICE, has endorsed Novo Nordisk's Wegovy to mitigate serious cardiovascular risks in overweight and obese adults, making it the first GLP-1 medication approved for such use.

From next year, Wegovy will be dispensed through the NHS, aligning with current heart treatment protocols. This approval followed a successful study involving over 17,600 participants, revealing a 20% reduction in major cardiovascular incidents compared to placebo.

Previously, regulatory acceptance was given in 2024 for cutting cardiovascular risks in patients with preexisting heart conditions; however, access was limited to self-funding patients. As obesity affects one in four UK adults, the demand and implications for healthcare are significant.

(With inputs from agencies.)