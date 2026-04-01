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NICE Endorses Wegovy as a Cardio-Protector in Obesity

UK's NICE recommends Novo Nordisk's Wegovy to reduce heart risks in obese adults, marking it as the first GLP-1 drug for this purpose. Wegovy, a semaglutide, will be available via NHS, anticipated to work in tandem with existing heart treatments while having shown significant efficacy in trials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-04-2026 04:33 IST | Created: 01-04-2026 04:33 IST
NICE Endorses Wegovy as a Cardio-Protector in Obesity
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The UK's drug cost-effectiveness body, NICE, has endorsed Novo Nordisk's Wegovy to mitigate serious cardiovascular risks in overweight and obese adults, making it the first GLP-1 medication approved for such use.

From next year, Wegovy will be dispensed through the NHS, aligning with current heart treatment protocols. This approval followed a successful study involving over 17,600 participants, revealing a 20% reduction in major cardiovascular incidents compared to placebo.

Previously, regulatory acceptance was given in 2024 for cutting cardiovascular risks in patients with preexisting heart conditions; however, access was limited to self-funding patients. As obesity affects one in four UK adults, the demand and implications for healthcare are significant.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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