Bhago Mobility partners HMSI, HEID for EV deployment

Under the collaboration, Honda Motorcycle Scooter India HMSI will supply electric two-wheelers for the deployment, bringing its manufacturing and engineering expertise to vehicles intended for high-utilisation commercial use while Honda Power Pack Energy India HEID will enable near-instant battery replacement, allowing workers to continue operations with minimal downtime, Bhago Mobility said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-02-2026 12:21 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 12:21 IST
Electric mobility platform Bhago Mobility on Thursday said it has partnered with Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India and Honda Power Pack Energy India to deploy electric two-wheelers in Delhi and Bengaluru in the initial phase with a nationwide rollout planned over the next three years. The partnership is designed for delivery partners, ride-hailing drivers, and last-mile logistics workers, offering bundled access to electric vehicles, battery swapping, compliance services, and technology support through a single subscription-based model, it said. Under the collaboration, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) will supply electric two-wheelers for the deployment, bringing its manufacturing and engineering expertise to vehicles intended for high-utilisation commercial use while Honda Power Pack Energy India (HEID) will enable near-instant battery replacement, allowing workers to continue operations with minimal downtime, Bhago Mobility said. The tripartite platform offers on-demand access to electric two-wheelers through a flexible ownership and usage model available to individuals who choose to own an EV, either for personal use or to make it available for others to operate, it stated. ''Through the Activa e: integrated with HEID's robust swapping network, we aim to deliver safe, efficient, and productivity enhancing mobility solutions that minimize downtime for India's mobility workforce…'' said Mutsuo Usui, Director for sales and marketing at HMSI The initiative addresses key challenges faced by urban mobility workers, including high upfront vehicle costs that are deterrents for ownerships, charging downtime, maintenance, and regulatory complexity. By integrating vehicle access and energy infrastructure, the platform aims to improve worker uptime and earning potential, the company said. ''Urban mobility cannot be solved by a single company or a single product. It requires a combination of people, technologies, and capabilities working together to address real, on-ground challenges…'' said Aditya Goyal, Managing Director of Bhago Mobility. Operations will begin in Delhi and Bengaluru, with additional cities to be added as the battery-swapping network expands, it stated.

