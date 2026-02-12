Retail inflation at 2.75 pc in Jan under new CPI series

Retail inflation stood at 2.75 per cent in January under the new series of All India Consumer Price Index (CPI), with 2024 as the base year, released on Thursday. The new series released by the National Statistics Office (NSO) under the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation has increased the number of goods from 259 to 308 and services from 40 to 50 to provide a better picture of the price situation. The food inflation for January has worked out to be 2.13 per cent. The key enhancements in the new series include rural house rent, online media services and fuels (CNG/PNG). For improved coverage of data available on digital and administrative sources, including telephone charges, rail fare, air fare, fuel, postal charges and online media and streaming services (OTT subscriptions), too have been factored into the new series. The retail inflation, under the old series with base year 2012, was 4.26 per cent in January 2025 and 1.33 per cent in December.

